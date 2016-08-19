Wood smashes £10,000 target

Bridlington Road Runners’ Sarah Wood has celebrated raising £10,000 for charity by running yet another marathon.

She completed 26 miles on a treadmill at Fir Tree Park in Sewerby last Friday, finishing her challenge in three hours and 35 minutes.

That effort saw her collect £200 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and was part of a weekend of fundraising at the holiday park.

A family fun day, organised alongside Sue and Jared Bloodsworth, featuring go-karts, a barbecue, stalls, a raffle and more, raised a further £1432.12.

Wood initially set out to raise £10,000, mainly based around running six of the world’s major city marathons.

She is now past that target, months ahead of schedule.

Next up is a skydive on Friday, September 16.

To sponsor her, the justgivingpage is; www.virginmoneygiving.com/SarahWood1