RYYC cadet is new world champion

The Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club is celebrating success for a number of its members in the Dart 18 Catamaran World Championships in Holland.

The Bridlington club was thrilled to learn that one of its talented cadets, Alyesha Monkman, was part of the winning crew.

She teamed up with Dan Norman, from the Isle of Sheppey Sailing Club, to take top spot and the title of world champion.

Alyesha’s stepfather Joe Franks, who was the club’s Rear Commodore Dinghies last year, was also involved in the competition, and he teamed up with his daughter Hattie.

They took 28th place in the final standings, an impressive achievement given that more than 100 boats had entered the event.

There was an even better result for RYYC member Mat Exon, who was shortlisted for the Free Press Sports Person of the Year back in 2013.

Sailing with his son Jake, they secured a top 10 finish, eventually taking eighth position.

The championships were held over five days in Medemblik in Holland and featured boats from Great Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, South Africa and Switzerland.