Links pro Connell hits his first hole-in-one

Bridlington Links professional Dan Connell achieved his first hole-in-one when playing on his home course on Bank Holiday Monday.

At the par-three seventh hole, his eight-iron shot pitched four feet beyond the pin, which was measuring 151 yards from the tee, and then spun back into the hole.

“Having come close on many occasions, it feels great to finally join the hole-in-one club”, said Connell who is now in his fifth year as club professional at the Links, and was playing with Paul Gilbey and Jordan McEwan when he achieved the ace.

Sunday was a bright and breezy day following heavy rain overnight, which meant perfect conditions for the challenge of the monthly medal.

The improving John Carter was the star of the show in Division One with a great score of 70 or two-under-par.

Playing off a handicap of 14, Carter put together a solid round dropping only four shots to par on the front and six on the back - the result being a handicap cut to 12.

Chris Baxter (10) took the runners up spot with Matt Whitehead (6) third, both on 73.

The best score of the day was in Division Two and came from Jamie Lowe (15) with a fine gross 84, nett 69.

Lowe made a great start, finding himself one-under gross after five holes. Not surprisingly, he could not maintain this momentum and despite a double and triple bogey on his card, he still hung on to take the second division title by five shots and receive a two-shot handicap reduction.

Ian Warters (17) was runner up with Alan Howson (18) taking the third spot.

In the twos club were Darren Round, Steve Edmond and Neil Potter.