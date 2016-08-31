Lewis battles elements in Race The Train event

Bridlington Road Runners’ Kevin Lewis crossed the border to take part in the 14-mile Race The Train trail race, which is held around Tywyn in mid-Wales.

The weather made running conditions horrendous with wind and rain making it trecherous underfoot.

Despite this, Lewis finished in an impressive time of 2:31:04.

It was a warm, sunny and humid start to Saturday’s Sewerby Parkrun, which attracted more than 220 runners.

Bridlington’s Josh Taylor was ninth in 19:28. Duncan Smart was 14th in 20:33 and Bill Pike 19th in 21:13.

Junior Emily Calver was the club’s first lady home in 22:57.

Judy Allison ran superbly and achieved an age course record in 25:19, while Lyn Gent took part completing her 100th Parkrun, finishing in 144th place in 30:29.

Gareth Sampson of Rotherham Harriers and AC was the overall winner, in an impressive 16:46.

Howard Thompson of Charnwood AC was nine seconds back in second, with Scarborough’s James Kraft third in 17:22.

Patricia Bielby took part in the Huddersfield Parkrun finishing in 24:42.

Ashley, Simon and Kirsten Porter with Amanda Tindall completed the Clumber Parkrun 5km in 20:54, 21:40, 27:37 and 30:34.

On Sunday, club members Bill Pike and Anthony Hughes took part in the Gilberdyke 10 mile race.

It was warm and humid but the course was flat on closed country roads with a railway bridge to cross both out and back.

This resulted in both runners achieving fantastic times of 1:13:11 and 1:16:49.