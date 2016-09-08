In-form Hirst breaks second course record

Georgina Hirst

Georgina Hirst

Flamborough golfer Georgina Hirst has broken her second ladies’ course record in a month.

Having achieved the feat at Bridlington Golf Club when winning its Junior Open in August, she repeated it at her home course last Wednesday.

The teenager’s record-breaking round of 69 in the Burton Trophy, included birdies on the last five holes.

