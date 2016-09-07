Darts stars arrow in on The Spa for British Open

Top class darts returns to Bridlington this month as the Spa hosts the British Open Darts Championship .

The venue has welcomed the BDO’s leading lights for many years and current world champion Scott Waites is among the stars expected to toe the oche in the Royal Hall.

Expect plenty of colourful characters on stage and in the crowd as Bridlington enjoys three days of darts action between Friday, September 16 and Sunday, September 18.

Ten-times women’s world champion Trina Gulliver will also return to the Yorkshire coast in a bid to win the British Open title.

Both the men’s events are top ranked Category A+ and Category A they are among some of the BDO’s most prestigious events in the darts calendar.

This year’s championships will be the biggest yet and prize money available has been increased to £26,240, so the Bridlington competition is likely to attract all the top BDO-ranked players.

Coun Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “These events are always very popular and attract visitors from throughout the world to the East Riding.

“People taking part in this contest are on top of their game and we are delighted to provide them with a venue which fits the occasion.”

The BDO has moved the pairs event to Friday, which allows for another singles event, The BDO Winmau British Classic, which is Category A, so the weekend will become a double header.

This format is becoming increasingly popular throughout Europe as it allows players to compete in two ranked events, with only one weekend in the calendar being used.

The women also have two Category B events to play for the BDO Winmau British Classic and the British Open.

Sue Williams, chairman of the BDO, said: “This is the weekend that brings Bridlington to life with all the hotels filled up and is a favourite with the players.

“The BDO would like to thank East Riding of Yorkshire Council for its continued support of sponsorship, which allows the tournament to take place, and also the staff of The Spa Bridlington itself, who assist us throughout the event.”

Around 600 players are expected to be involved each day and Friday sees the pairs competition kicking off at 6pm.

Doors open at 3pm and entry is free, with the matches expected to be finished at around 11pm.

Saturday’s British Classic gets underway at 11am, with the later rounds being played on the main stage from 4pm until 8pm.

The British Open on Sunday starts at 10am.

Entry to Saturday and Sunday’s competitions is £10 per day, or weekend tickets are available for £15. Tickets can be bought online at www.TheSpaBridlington.co.uk