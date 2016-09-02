Cockerill and Askwith are Division One champions

Bridlington Cycling Club is nearing the end of its summer season of racing, with only a handful of open time trials left in the schedules.

This year, rather than competing on a Tuesday and Thursday, the club dropped its Thursdays races, which proved successful with more riders, marshals and supporters turning up to events.

John Potter

Championship results.

Hilly 20

Division One: Martin Cockerill

Division Two: John Potter

Andy Askwith

Octon 13.7

Division One: Andy Askwith

Division Two: Brian Parling

Hilly 10

Mark Woodley

Division One: Andy Askwith

Division Two: John Potter

Mountain 10

Division One: Andy Askwith

Division Two: John Potter

Thwing 10

Division One: Martin Cockerill

Division Two: Brian Parling

Two-Stage Hill Climb

Division One: Andy Askwith

Division Two: John Potter

The club thanked Barrie Longsdale and Keith Marshall for start duties and time-keeping as well as everyone else who turned out to help marshal throughout the season.

In addition to our club events, some riders went further afield to compete in other club open time trials.

John Potter has had some great results coming first in the over 60 age category in four events.

He won his age group at the Yorkshire Road Club 10 Mile with 29 minutes 29 seconds, the Ilkley 10 Mile with 30 minutes 12 seconds, Birdwell Wheelers 10 Mile with 25 minutes 17 seconds and the Valley Striders 25mile with 64 minutes 47 seconds.

He also picked up a second place in his age category at the Ravensthorpe 10 Mile, clocking 25 minutes 30 seconds.

Elsewhere, Adam Yates, Graham Longsdale and Matt Pilling decided to do a coast-to-coast in a day but with a hilly twist.

Setting off from St Bees in The Lake District at 5:30am on Saturday, July 23, they had the intention of getting back to Bridlington before last orders.

The theme for the ride was certainly hilly, shortly after setting off they had to ride up Hardknott Pass followed immediately by Wrynose Pass and then headed to via Hawkshead to the chain ferry across Lake Windermere.

The route continued through the Yorkshire Dales across the A1 at Catterick and then through the North Yorkshire Moors and Dalby Forest.

They were met three times en-route at 50-mile intervals by Yates’ wife Cindy for food and topping up drinks, the last meeting being at Glaisdale in the North Yorkshire Moors where the bike lights got fitted which were needed after Dalby Forest.

The ride totalled 210 miles and contained 16,000ft of climbing.

To put that into context, The Way Of The Roses is 170 miles with about 7,000ft of climbing.

The trio arrived at Bridlington seafront at 10:58pm, just in time for last orders but after their exertions they were not in the mood for a pint.

The majority of Bridlington Cycling Club riders take part in steady social rides on a weekend, training nights on a Thursday evening and competing in a club time trial on a Tuesday night as well as the open events.

Around 5,000 miles per year is an average mileage for a club rider, about 100 miles per week on average throughout the year, dropping off in the winter but increasing to about 150 miles during summer.

Some riders are focussed on racing time trial so will be targeting short, hard, very fast rides covering 10 and 20 mile rides at paces averaging over 25mph.

If you want to ge involved, the club offers two rides on a Sunday morning, both setting off from the petrol station at Scarborough Road roundabout at 9am each week.

Both groups will be out for about three hours, group A riding at about 17mph average and group B riding about 14mph average and sometimes taking in a coffee stop.