Charity golf day raises £2,000 for Cash For Kids

Lloyd Dowson held another successful annual golf day at Bridlington Golf Club at Belvedere on Friday, as they helped to raise funds for the charity Cash for Kids.

The chartered accountants, tax and business advisors business held an event whichsaw players enjoy an 18-hole round followed by a meal and presentations.

Lloyd Dowson, which has offices in Scarborough and Bridlington, has made Cash for Kids their charity of the year.

The generous donations from those who attended helped raise over £2,000 for the charity.

Cash for Kids’ mission is to respond to the needs of children in the local region and help them live life to the full and achieve their individual potential.

It supports disabled and disadvantaged children aged up to 18 through giving grants to individuals and other charities.

All money raised stays locally.

Cash for Kids is unique in the fact that they support individual children, community groups, hospices and other children’s charities, so they are supporting hundreds of great causes in the local region.

Charlotte Pickering, fund-raising manager for Cash for Kids said: “It is a privilege to have been selected as the beneficiary of Lloyd Dowson’s annual golf day.

“Proceeds from this fantastic event will contribute to supporting many additional projects within the Bridlington and surrounding areas.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all attendees of the event who enabled us to raise such a fantastic total.”

Chairman of Lloyd Dowson, David Dowson, added: “We are delighted to show our support for Cash for Kids following the generous donations during the golf day.

“It is a fantastic charity and we know that it will benefit young people locally.”