Belt takes £5,500 top prize at PGA event

Bridlington’s Alex Belt is celebrating after three amazing rounds at the PGA Fourball Championships.

He and his partner Mathew Webb won the competition by four shots, finishing on a remarkable 28-under-par after 54 holes.

After carding 62 on both of the first two days, Belt and Webb were leading going into the final round at Carden Park in Cheshire.

They went round in 64 to see off the challenge of Scotland’s Mark Hillson and James McGhee, who were runners-up.

Speaking after day two, Belt, who represents Snainton Golf Centre said his partnership with Bedlingtonshire’s Webb was working perfectly.

“When he’s not been in it, I’ve been in it and vice versa which obviously helps,” said Belt.

“It’s always nice to be in the mix and we won’t be doing anything different.”

Six birdies and an eagle on the 13th on Friday sealed the title and the £5,500 first prize.