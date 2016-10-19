New indoor cricket league launches in Bridlington

A new indoor cricket league is being launched in the Bridlington area in the new year to help local cricketers stay in top form through the winter months.

Joe Ashdown, cricket development manager for the East Yorkshire and Selby region, said: “The Bridlington Indoor Cricket League will start in February 2017 at East Riding Leisure.

“This league is perfect for newcomers to the game, current players or lapsed players aged 14 and over. The format is extremely inclusive and the games are fast and furious as each last around 40 minutes.”

Ashdown added: “Experience isn’t necessary and we would love to see as many teams as possible play this winter. The good thing is we never get rained off.

“There is a maximum of nine teams, with eight players in a team, available to play in the Bridlington league and places will be filled on a first come first serve basis.

“The fixtures will be arranged so you turn up and play two games in a night, cost will be £3 per player per game, £6 per night per person.

To register your interest contact Ashdown on j.ashdown@yorkshirecb.com or 07894584889.