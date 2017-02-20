Young swimmers receive first star awards of 2017

The first winners of 2017 of East Riding Leisure Centre’s swim star awards have been revealed.

The awards are given to children who have made great progress or shown an excellent attitude at each 10-week block of lessons in the pool.

Kane Beattie

Isabel Wilson was given the gold award this time. Her teacher Jennifer Speight said: “Isabel listens really well. She follows all instructions and is making great progress.”

The silver award was given to Kane Beattie. “Kane has improved marvellously,” said teacher Sharon Treadwell.

“He is trying hard and progressing well. Keep it up Kane and well done.”

There were two bronze award winners. Bailey Lickes impressed his teacher Jo Cameron-Ellis, who said he had ‘swam on front and back without any aids within a few weeks - amazing’.

Toby Ward

Teacher Jennie Haley singled out Toby Ward for praise.

She said: “Toby has fantastic breaststroke leg kick and a good attitude to learning.”

East Riding Leisure Bridlington has this year introducing the STA (Swimming Teachers’ Association) International Learn to Swim Programme throughout their swimming lessons programme.

Leanne Connelly, swimming lesson co-ordinator, said :“The International Learn to Swim Programme is an innovative and child friendly way for children to progress through swimming lessons. There are lots of awards that children can attain

“The team here are really excited by this new partnership with the STA.”