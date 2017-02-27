Yorkshire anglers take top prizes at beach fishing event

Bridlington played a key role in the world’s largest three-day beach angling festival last weekend.

The Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship attracted around 1,000 anglers to the Yorkshire coast, and they were competing for a prize fund of £35,000.

Dave Medd

The festival attracted fishermen from all over the UK and overseas, with the Netherlands sending a successful team over to the event.

Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Poland were also represented.

Although Bridlington anglers missed out on the top prizes, local knowledge did help the top three.

Graham Elliott of Hull took home the weekend’s top prize of £4,000, ahead of another Hull competitor Philip Harrison, who landed £1,500 for his second-place.

Talking tactics

Withernsea’s Nick Marshall was third and pocketed £750.

Leon Hope of Elloughton was the top junior.

Headquarters for the championships have moved to the Sand Le Mere Holiday Village near Withernsea in recent years, but Bridlington’s beaches are still within the boundaries and a number of anglers set up their lines here on Saturday and Sunday.

Cllr Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship is one of the East Riding’s most popular and successful events and, with competitors from across the continent competing, has really put this area on the map.

“Tourism plays a vital role in our local economy and events such as this have a pivotal part to play in attracting visitors all year round, who in turn spend in local communities safeguarding jobs and providing a timely boost for businesses.”