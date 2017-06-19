Windsurfing aces to return to Bridlington

Britain’s top windsurfers will return to Bridlington next month as the town again hosts a round of the UKWA National Windsurfing Championships.

Hundreds of spectators are expected to line the promenade on the north side to watch two days of action-packed racing.

The championships have stopped off in Bridlington for more than 20 years and Bob Ingram, UKWA chairman and events director, said: “Visiting Bridlington is always a highlight in the UKWA racing calendar.

“As well as offering our competitors brilliant windsurfing conditions on the water, the clean beaches and overnight parking supported by the council make this event a must.

“We especially look forward to all of the spectators who flock to the event site and show their support year-after-year.

“In addition to the windsurfing, Bridlington offers great food, bars and shopping for competitors and their families.

“This is an event not to be missed.

“It is exciting, spectacular and absolutely free for spectators.”

There will be racing in four categories on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

Cllr Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Through EY Events, the council is delighted that the UKWA National Windsurfing Championships will again visit Bridlington.

“This popular event is enjoyed by both residents and visitors alike and provides a welcome boost to the local economy.

“The event has become a firm favourite on the UK windsurfing calendar thanks to the high-quality beaches and magnificent coastline, which is perfect for competitions of this calibre.”