Town boss Curtis set for boxing return

Bridlington Town manager Curtis Woodhouse is setting his sights on a return to the boxing ring after signing a deal with manager Stefy Bull.

“I have sent off all my paperwork to the British Boxing Board of Control as they will want to know why I am wanting to get back into boxing, so I am now waiting to hear back from them about being granted a licence again.

“If all that goes okay then I will be looking at a fight on September 2 at Doncaster then another in November and ideally a title fight in February.

“I will need a couple of fights to knock the rust off but there is no need for me to have six or seven fights as by the new year I should be ready for a title fight and I have already been in touch with a few promoters about that.”

Woodhouse, who quit full-time football in 2006 to become a professional boxer, won 22 of his 29 bouts and claimed the British light-welterweight crown in February 2014 at the age of 33, retiring later that year after losing to Willie Limond.

The Brid Town boss, who also played professional football with Sheffield United and Birmingham City, had revealed his intent via his Twitter account, saying: “From watching what Stefy has done with his other fighters I was impressed and thought this is the right man for me.

“I’m excited to get back in there and do what I love doing fighting.

“My intentions are to return at welterweight and get back into title contention.”

Woodhouse fought against Bull in 2010 and defeated him at the Doncaster Dome