Tour de Yorkshire 2017 to start in Bridlington

The 2017 Tour de Yorkshire will begin in Bridlington.

Just like the first race two years ago, the three-day event will begin outside The Spa on Friday, April 28.

We’ve worked hard to design a course which showcases Yorkshire’s stunning scenery as well as delivering a thrilling sporting event. Sir Gary Verity

This time, day one will take the riders through Driffield and on to Pocklington for the first intermediate sprint.

There will be climbs at Garrowby Hill and Goathland before the peloton heads back to the coast at Whitby for the second sprint.

Another climb at Robin Hood’s Bay will test the riders in the closing stages, before the traditional finish at Scarborough’s North Bay.

The route is 173km.

Day two begins in Tadcaster and goes to a finish at Harrogate, via Knaresborough, Masham and Ripon.

The final day is said to be the toughest in the tour’s history, 194km from Bradford to Fox Valley in Sheffield.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome To Yorkshire, said: “I can’t wait to see the world’s best riders tackling these routes. We’ve worked hard to design a course which showcases Yorkshire’s stunning scenery as well as delivering a thrilling sporting event.

“Last year the race attracted 2,000,000 spectators and generated £60 million for the local economy, and we’ll go from strength to strength again next year.

Amaury Sport Organisation’s Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme added: “I always enjoy coming to Yorkshire and the county certainly knows how to put on a show. I am excited by what this year’s route has in store and am sure it will provide three days of fantastic racing.