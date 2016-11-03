Tough tests for home boxers at Spa show

Bridlington’s young boxers were given a tough examination by their visiting opponents in the latest amateur show to be held at The Spa.

Cameron Connelly picked up the home boxer of the night award for his unanimous win over Marco Carnacho, of the Jorvik club.

James Precious goes on the attack during his unanimous win over Josh Blenkiron of Dunston

The best away boxer was given to Liam Bell of Jubilee ABC, despite his defeat to Bridlington light-welterweight George Johnson.

There was a first for the Bridlington club, with Arlen and Leah Smith the first brother-and-sister to appear on the same show, and both were unlucky to be on the wrong end of the judges’ decisions.

There was better fortune for Ben Malone and James Precious, who were the only other two Bridlington boxers to win their bouts.