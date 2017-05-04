Tindall and Porter impress in Stockton Duathlon

Bridlington Road Runners’ Amanda Tindall and Simon Porter took part in the Stockton-on-Tees Duathlon.

Porter entered the longer event, the 10k run, 40k ride and 5k run, finishing in an impressive 2.38.10 hours, while Tindall did the 5k run, 20k ride, 2.5k run and finished well in 1.42.39.

Danny Brunton had an excellent run in the fourth race of the off road/multi terrain summer series, at Lockington, finishing third in 22.12.

Scott Hargreaves was close behind in fifth in a great time of 23.04 and Dave Foster also ran well in 34.54.

Road Runners travelled to four very different locations to take on the Parkruns.

At Sewerby, Phill Taylor won in an impressive 16.53.

Josh Taylor also continues to improve, finishing fourth in 18.36, with Nick Jordan and Simon Ellerker battling out for eighth and ninth place in 19.09 and 19.19.

Duncan Smart also finished in under 20 minutes in 12th place in 19.41. Zoe Ruston, back to her best after a series of injuries, ran a PB time of 22.42 to be the first Brid lady to cross the line, Dominique Webster also set a PB time of 24.59.

Brid’s only junior was Kirsten Porter, she also put in a terrific performance finishing in 26.53.

Patricia Bielby, currently in fantastic form, ran well again at the Huddersfield Parkrun finishing in 24.29.

At Lincoln, Bob Eyre had an excellent run, he has recently been ill, but this has not affected his running posting an excellent time of 25.21.

Andy and Cindy Baker took on the challenging Keswick Parkrun.

Andy enjoyed the route finishing seventh in 20.57, Cindy coming back in 34.40.

On Sunday, Scott Hargreaves took part in the Kirkbymoorside 10k multi-terrain race.

Hargreaves had a great race, finishing in 11th place in a time of 37.40.