Thousands involved in Active Coast events

The six-week Active Coast programme saw 6,500 people get involved in a range of sports and art activities during the summer holidays.

Designed to get people of all ages enjoying the great outdoors in and around Bridlington, the scheme was run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and featured by than 70 different events.

Because of its success, Active Coast will be back with a programme during the October half-term.

Cllr Richard Burton, the council’s portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “The Active Coast summer programme has been a phenomenal success, and I am delighted that so many people have taken the opportunity to get involved in a wide range of activities in so many locations, whether physical or less energetic, and to make the most of our amazing coastline right here in the East Riding.

“I must also congratulate our sport, play and arts team and foreshores team, who have put together an amazing programme, all the way through the long summer holidays.”

There were regular beach sports days in Bridlington, a fun day on Sewerby clifftops which featured demonstrations from international dancing champions, and family workshops on sand-drawing and stone art.

The Spa hosted a Sing For Freedom concert where a choir formed and performed in the space of a few hours.

Details of all the October events will be announced at www.activecoast.org