Thousands flock to Oliver's Mount as Harrison dominates Gold Cup

Thousands of bike fans from flocked to Oliver’s Mount at the weekend for 66th Scarborough Gold Cup and they were treated to some top class racing.

Bradford rider Dean Harrison was the star of the show as he retained the Steve Henshaw Gold Cup in impressive fashion, leading from start to finish.

Despite starting third on the grid, Harrison led the bunch into the Mere hairpin and never looked back.

Riding the Silicon Engineering-backed Kawasaki ZX10R, the Bradford man pulled out a five-second lead while everyone else fought for the minor places.

Ivan Lintin fought his way through the pack into second place.

Having started seventh on the grid the Devitt RC Express rider left himself too much to do and was unable to close the gap on Harrison finishing 4.3 seconds adrift despite turning in a number of quick laps.

Dan Kneen, riding the Mar Train Yamaha RZF R1M, finished in third with Daley Mathison in fourth and John McGuinness in fifth. It was an impressive ride by the TT legend who started towards the back of the grid.

James Cowton led the local challenge coming home in ninth place.

It was a productive weekend for Harrison as he picked up a total of six race wins, while Ivan Lintin collected three victories.

Former world champion Tim Reeves and his passenger Patrick Farranwe dominated the sidecar action winning all three races. Steve and Matty Ramsden followed them home in all three outings.

Dave Bell took the honours in both Classic Superbike races by with Peter Boast taking the runners-up spot on both occasions.

Irishman Davey Morgan took both wins in the Solo B as well as the first Junior B race. Jamie Williams taking the second race.

Paul Owen had a first and a second place in the Lightweight races to win the Phil Mellor Trophy.

Joe Thompson taking the other win to secure the Stu Reed Trophy.