Thornton returns to take on town’s finest

One of the world’s leading darts players will be taking on Bridlington’s best next month.

Robert Thornton, who is currently at number eight in the PDC rankings, will be the special guest at the Bridlington Premier League presentation night.

Tickets for the event at the Coachman in Hilderthorpe Road are on sale now, priced £5.

All tickets will be entered into a free draw to play a leg of darts against Thornton when he visits East Yorkshire on Friday, December 2.

Thornton has fond memories of Bridlington, after winning the Winmau World Masters here in 2007.