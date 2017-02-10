TENNIS: Great Scotts shine as derby points are shared

This was another week of close contests at the Indoor Tennis Centre in the third round of the Indoor Doubles League.

In the first match in Division One an understrength Scarborough took on Scarborough B and the end result was a hard-fought draw.

Graeme and son Leighton Scott had an excellent night playing for the B team and they were well supported by James Draper and Ashley Rawlings.

For the A team Paul Reddish with Jake Rawlinson took their two rubbers and they were aided by two of the club’s best juniors in John Ellison and Josh Robinson.

The second top-flight match was a little more one-sided with Bridlington continuing their unbeaten streak winning fairly comfortably against Hackness pairs of Henry Tucker and Ethan Lowe and Jon Conyers and Ekaits Unanue.

The first of the Division Two matches saw another close encounter between Scarborough E and Rudston 2 with Rudston taking the match by half a rubber, 2½ rubbers to 1½ .

The game between Scarborough’s Mark White and Steve Brindle and Ian Reed and Peter Crossley had to be stopped at six games each as time was running out to play their second rubbers.

Both pairs went on to win their next rubbers so the contest had to be settled between Jane Crossley and James Doyle for Rudston and Tom Hunt and Marcus Brown for Scarborough.

The young Scarborough pair just lost out so that Rudston managed to take the overall result.

In Division Two, Scarborough D had no answer against a strong Scalby side.

For Scalby, Jackie Speakman played with Steve McNamara and Kevin Dunne with Paul Roman,both pairs took the maximum two rubbers.

John Reay played with Graham Holt for Scarborough and David Hudghton provided the experience with another of Scarborough’s crop of promising juniors Chris Hartley, taking all four rubbers.

Anthony Purvis paired up with Matt Foley and Howard Robinson played with David Revell in Bridlington’s win against Hackness.