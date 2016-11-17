Taylor enjoys his first victory at Parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners’ Josh Taylor defied difficult running conditions on Saturday to claim his first win in the weekly Sewerby Parkrun 5km.

Wind and rain meant a smaller than usual turnout, however this made the results all the more impressive.

Taylor recorded his first Parkrun victory in 19:24, but he was pushed hard by Nick Jordan, who was third in 19:56.

In between them was Adam Palmer, just three seconds behind the winner.

Scott McMillan of East London Runners has completed more than 250 parkruns but this was his first visit to Sewerby and he was fourth in 20:34.

Other Bridlington runners included Bill Pike, who had another good run finishing in 21:19.

Cameron Sissons was Bridlington Road Runners’ first junior in 26 minutes.

Their first lady was Dominique Webster in 28:42 as Janet Downs was the only club member to achieve a personal best time of 35:23.

Overall, Katy Cawthorn was the quickest lady, returning home in 22:38.

Patricia Bielby completed the Huddersfield Parkrun, finishing in 24.39.

Zoe Ruston and Duncan Smart travelled to Stratford to take part in the Shakespeare Half Marathon. Both ran well, Smart finishing in 1:30:34 and Ruston in 1:45:46.

Booey Brown completed the hilly Dalby Dash 10k race through Dalby Forest.

Lovely sunny conditions on Sunday was reflected in her magnificent time of 53:25.

Also on Sunday, Bridlington Road Runners sent a team to the second round of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League at Drewton Woods, near South Cave. See next week’s Free Press for results.