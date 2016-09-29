Still time for runners to enter Bridlington Half Marathon

Entries are coming in thick and fast for the annual Bridlington Half Marathon, which will be held on Sunday October 16 this year.

Race organiser Judy Allison said: “The entries are coming in well, there were 431 as of Sunday evening, which is encouraging.

“We are able to use the new East Riding Leisure Bridlington as our race headquarters this year and we will be based in the foyer nearest the car park on the morning of the race.

“The closing date for the half marathon entries is Monday October 10, but we will be taking late entries for the one-mile family fun run on the day.”

The half marathon starts at 10am. with the fun run setting off at 10.15am after the main race has gone.

Sunday saw a number of Bridlington Runners athletes taking on the magnificent Sutton 10k multi-terrain event just outside York.

The run took in the garden of Sutton Park, Woodland trails, ploughed fields, abandoned airfield and country lanes. The perfect running conditions showed as the team achieved some excellent times.

Results: Anthony Hughes 43:34, Luke Duffill 47:11, Janet Potter 47:29, Justine Sutcliffe 48:10, Dave Foster 50:32, Liz Chapman Stevenson 50:46, Pete Royal 52:09, Jane Welbourn 52:17, Cath Wood 52:22, Julie Madden 53:33, April-Marie Exley 54:30, Booey Brown 56:09, Lyn Gent 1:02:19, Sandra Orlando 1:12:46

It was another fantastic turnout at the Sewerby Parkrun with 168 runners taking part.

Thank you to Wendy Foster for being this week’s tailrunner.

Four of the BRR club achieved personal best times: Matt Pilling 20:04, Harvey Roberts (junior ) 20:38, Luke Duffill 22:50 and Diane Crone 35:27.

Nick Jordan was fifth overall in 19:29 with Michael Hirst close in 20.01.

Zoe Ruston was first Brid lady in 25:21, Dominique Webster had a good run in 26:11 and Cath Wood was pulled along by her dog in 26:46.

Scott Hargreaves took in the beautiful Lake District views and terrain running the Keswick Parkrun in a cracking time of 18:48.

Patricia Bielby travelled to Brighouse and ran well at the Parkrun finishing in 25:36.

Simon Knowles had an excellent weekend at the Sherwood Pines Parkrun, achieving a personal best time of 22:43.

In-form junior Shaun Foster ran the Preston 5km in 20:43, finishing in 10th place overall.