Steve completes 65 miles at world’s toughest race

Bridlington’s Steve Tighe secured another top 100 finish in one of the most gruelling races on earth.

He finished in 58th place in the World’s Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour endurance challenge in the desert near Las Vegas.

Steve, who owns Blast Fitness gym, completed 13 laps of the five-mile course, which featured more than 20 obstacles, including tunnels, ice, cliff jumps and even electric shocks - clocking up 65 miles, a distance which would have been good enough to win the inaugural event in 2011.

After crossing the finish line, he said on social media: “I gave all I had in by far the toughest course WTM has ever produced, passing through two hypothermic states along the way.

“I didn’t achieve the target I had set myself but at the same time I have peace of mind that I gave everything I had, including the reserve tank.

“Huge thanks to all my sponsors, you guys gave me this opportunity to raise money and do what I love.”

Steve was taking on the challenge not only to push his body to its limits, but to try to raise thousands of pounds for The Alzheimer’s Society.

Before the race, Steve posted an emotional message on Facebook.

“Dear Alzheimer’s, You made a very poor decision many years ago now, to take on the toughest/kindest man on this earth... my dad Roger.

“It’s with this in mind that I once again take on the toughest event on the planet to raise money in the fight against this awful disease, after a two-year absence with injury

“There will be very dark, soul-searching moments along the way, but I’m ready to give every single ounce of energy I have fight my way through it as my dad does every day in his battles, and to never give up as I try to hit my goals.

“The world will end before I give in during this 24-hour monster of an event, so bring it on.”

Steve set off at an impressive pace, completing the first three five-mile circuits in under an hour each time.

Inevitably, his speed slowed as the day went on but he still found the reserves of energy to complete his penultimate lap on an incredible one hour and 34 minutes.

Steve finished 11th in 2014, and 50th in 2013.