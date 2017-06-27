Sophie runs Headlands School’s own Race For Life

Staff and pupils at Headlands School put their running kit on to complete their own version of the Race For Life.

They clocked up 5km in an event organised by Year 11 student Sophie Coates, who has lost six family members to cancer in the past year.

Year 9 and 10 pupils

She said: “I’d like to thank all our students and teachers who took part in the Race For Life and have raised money for an amazing charity.

“Many of us are now affected by cancer in some way, by Headlands School organising a race for life this is our way of doing our bit to help raise money to help those suffering with cancer.”

“I’m hoping this will now be an annual event at Headlands School.”

Fifty students took up the challenge of running from school to Sewerby and back.

Year 7 students

Former England Sevens rugby captain Rob Vickerman started the race, and praised the youngsters for getting involved with the run.

Some, like Lewis Dale (Year 10) had aims to beat a time while many others such as Georgia Godfrey (Year 8) just aimed to complete the challenge.

Many students had not run anywhere near this far before and many students spoke of an immense sense of personal achievement.

One student Ethan Eyre (year 8) said the event has inspired him to want to run a marathon in future years.

Year 8 pupils

PE teacher Dave Fairlamb said: “The staff at Headlands School are incredibly proud of each and every student who were spurred on the entire way by staff, members of the public and local residents alike. A real community event enjoyed by all.”