Senna ends BTCC season with highest-ever finish at Brands Hatch

Senna Proctor rounded off the 2017 British Touring Car Championship by securing his highest-ever finish and holding aloft the Jack Sears Trophy at Brands Hatch.

He wrapped up the title of top rookie last time out at Silverstone, so the pressure was off the 19-year-old, allowing him to focus.

The Power Maxed Racing driver linked up with the car almost immediately as he qualified an impressive 13th on the Saturday.

With his car having a refined set-up from Silverstone, it was clear Proctor had incredible pace.

On the first lap he showed it as he made up five places to go eighth.

Following Power Maxed team-mate Tom Chilton through the field, the pair made up the places, sitting fifth and sixth.

Proctor was evidently faster, setting lap times quicker than Chilton throughout, though the BTCC veteran wasn’t budging from fifth.

The Power Maxed drivers came home in fifth and sixth, Proctor’s highest finish to date.

Of his record result, Proctor said: “It was a good day, we had our best finish in the first race, it’s great to be racing up there with the big boys.”

For race two the rookie had ballast on his car, meaning he was heavier, as well as having damage to the front of the car.

He therefore struggled to hold off some of the lighter cars, eventually coming home 14th, but picking up more points in the process.

For the final race of both the weekend and the season, Proctor could throw caution to the wind, starting 14th on wet tyres, in conditions he has thrived in before, he made up the positions and sat 11th after the opening laps.

He then picked up a puncture in race three on debris causing him to go off at Druids and out the race.

Following the race came the champion’s podium, where titles were handed out. Proctor had his moment as he took the rookies trophy, a fine reward for a stunning debut season, in which he finished 28 of the 30 races contested.

He won the Jack Sears Trophy by 93 points, and, reflecting on his season, said: “It was a great experience and one I wouldn’t change for the world.

“It’s been a great season, I can’t thank the guys at Power Maxed enough.”