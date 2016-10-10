Road Runners take on Yorkshire Marathon

Several Bridlington Road Runners members took part in the Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday, which starts in York city centre and takes in all the sites and attractions.

The race takes runners out of the city to the picturesque Stockton on Forest, on to Upper Helmsley, through Buttercrambe Moor Wood then on to Dunnington and back to the city centre for the finish.

Nick Hellewell ran conistently to finish in an excellent time of 3:05:47.

Next back for the club was Duncan Smart in 3:26:03, followed by Simon Porter in 3:46:55, Zoe Ruston in 3:52:43, Mike Hall in 3:56:41, Charlie Kilburn in 5:03:263 and Sandra Orlando finishing in 6:07:13.

Matt Pilling and Mark Woodley took part in the 10mile run which was part of the Yorkshire Marathon festival of running. Pilling completed in 1:08:29 and Woodley in 1:11:21.

Also on Sunday, the Jim Dingwall 10k race at Elloughton near Hull produced some excellent times and finishing places for club members.

Danny Brunton came second, completing the fast flat two-lap circular route in 34:58.

Scott Hargreaves ran well in seventh in 37:24 and Bill Pike had another fantastic race in 46th in 42:24.

Earlier in the month, Kevin Lewis took part in the Glencoe Trail Half Marathon, completing this tough event in 2:56:15.

Junior Road Runner Shaun Foster finished 21st in the Perkins Great Eastern run in 20:10.

Also at the start of the month, Bridlington were well-represented at the first race in the East Yorkshire Cross Country League, held by Pocklington Runners at Bishop Wilton.

The first one-and-a-half miles was a steep uphill slog on grasslands, following Garrowby Hill, but once the runners had scaled the hill they were rewarded with flat track and a downhill section.

The team enjoyed the day with Danny Brunton leading the charge home, he managed to hold off Lee Phipp of Beverley AC, to finish first by four seconds in 38.42.

The men’s team was made up of Scott Hargreaves, in a brilliant time of 40.37 to finish seventh, with Phill Taylor, Josh Taylor, John Nolan and Simon Ellerker making up the scoring team for Bridlington, which meant that the men finished in third place.

The women did well with Emma Artley leading the way, followed by Sarah Wood with Kerry Whitehead, following a return from maternity, making up the team, and ended in fifth place overall.