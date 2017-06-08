Road Runners star at new Wolds race

Sunday saw Bridlington Road Runners take part in the first Top of the Wolds 10k multi terrain race at Warter, near Driffield.

Brid’s Danny Brunton was third on the day in 37.44, with Scott Hargreaves sixth in 38.52 and Andy Baker back in form was next in 44.30.

Bob Eyre was the first Over-70 in the Top of the Wolds race with Dominique Webster the third F35 and first Bridlington Road Runner lady home

Dominique Webster had an excellent run, enjoying the experience and conditions to be third F35 and first Brid lady to finish in 52.25, Justine Sutcliffe was next in 53.51.

Bob Eyre also had a great morning finishing as first Over-70.

On Tuesday evening the Road Runners had an excellent night at the EHH summer league 10k held at Leven.

Phill Taylor finished second, just a second behind the winner, in a time of 33.27.

Danny Brunton was sixth and Scott Hargreaves ninth, these fabulous places meant these men were the first team to finish.

Tony Smith in great form finished in 41.12 and as third M50, with John Potter few seconds later to claim second M60.

Ashley Porter put in a great performance as the first junior male in 42.16. Tony Hughes was rewarded with a PB time of 43:00.

Janet Potter was first F60 and the club’s first lady over the line. April Exley ran well to achieve a PB time of 48.52 and was rewarded by third F35.

Dominique Webster also achieved a PB and in the last few metres with Peter Royal just pipping her to the post and gaining himself first M65 in a time of 49.55. Bob Eyre had another fantastic run to be second M70.

All club members finished in under an hour, an amazing achievement, on such a warm and humid evening.

On Saturday, it was a usual busy and friendly atmosphere at the Sewerby Parkrun.

In the heat just two club members achieved PBs, John Miller in 23.29 and junior James Ellerker in 33.44.

Bill Pike ran constantly well in 11th place in 20. 40, with Martin Booth and Ashley Porter not far behind in 21.01 and 21.21.

Janet Potter was first Brid lady to finish in 23.37, with other juniors Kirsten Porter and Stephanie Harper also having good runs.

Patricia Bielby ran in the Huddersfield Parkrun and had another fabulous time finishing in 24.23.