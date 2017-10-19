Road Runners’ Phill powers his way to second spot in home run

Runners at Sunday’s Bridlington Half Marathon were greeted by wonderful conditions at the Bridlington half marathon on Sunday.

It was unusually warm, but still the usual headwind for the last mile from Sewerby Hall along the promenade.

Michael Hargreaves, of East Hull, 1.13.24, was a worthy winner, just two minutes behind him came local Phill Taylor in a brilliant 1.15.23 and his third fastest time over the course.

Next for the Bridlington Road Runners club was Josh Taylor in 1.30.38, in 28th position of the 476 finishers, with Andy Baker almost back to his very best in 1.35.35.

William Pike was next in 1.35.35, with Richard Crawford (1.36.10) and Graham Lonsdale (1.38.43) not too far behind.

Anthony Hughes clocked 1.41.04, Allan Clayton 1.47.56 and Mark Loft 2.08.11.

Emma Brown was Bridlington’s first lady and came home ninth overall in 1.39.45, showing that she is back in great condition following some time away from racing.

Rebecca Clifton also impressed, finishing as first lady 45, in a time of 1.45.23, and Karon Colley, looking like she enjoyed the run, was placed as first lady 55 in a great time of 1.47. 29.

Sarah Wood came home in 1.55.09 and Heidi Baker also had a good morning setting a personal best of 1.58.44. Zoe Ellis made it across the line in 2.03.29.

Organiser Judy Allison, of Brid Road Runners, said: “We would like to say thank-you to all the people who helped with the race this weekend.

“From Bridlington Rotary, CasCare (first aid), all the staff at East Riding Leisure, Mark and Tom (mjsports timing) for the results and to everyone who helped with water stations on the course and at the finish.

“Also thanks to all the members and friends of Bridlington Road Runners who helped set up the course, marshal and give out medals during the race and clear everything away afterwards. Thanks also to the officials who volunteered to help us.

“Thankfully the weather was kind to us this year. We had plenty of positive comments about the course and Bridlington in general from the runners and their friends and families.”

Results: 1st Michael Hargreaves (East Hull Harriers) 1 hours 13 minutes 24 seconds; 2nd Phill Taylor (Bridlington Road Runners) 1.15.23; 3rd Tristan Learoyd (New Marske Harriers) 1.15.42, 4th Hywel Jones (Aberdare Valley) 1.19.34; 5th Shaun Hobson (Driffield Striders) 1.19.52; 6th Stephen Kirk (City of York) 1.21.06; 7th Matthew Wilkinson (Nidd Valley Road Runners) 1.22.39; 8th Mark Bissell (Knowsley Harriers & AC) 1.22.58; 9th Will Wright (unattached) 1.23.11; 10th Henry Wright (White Rock Runners Cardiff) 1.23.16; 11th Stephen Maddison (York Knavesmire Harriers) 1.23.22; 12th Luke Davison (Beverley) 1.24.14; 13th Paul Lyons (unattached) 1.24.22; 14th Stephen Rennie (City of Hull) 1.24.32; 15th Jim Rogers (City of Hull) 1.24.40; 16th Pete Baker (City of Hull) 1.24.45; 17th Andrew Pearson (Barnsley Harriers) 1.25.49; 18th Stephen Peacock (Beverley) 1.26.27; 19th Christopher Healy (Kingston Upon Hull) 1.27.19; 20th David Tyas (unattached) 1.27.37; 21st Christian Brown (Scarborough AC) 1.28.01; 22nd Chris Dale (Redcar) 1.28.27; 23rd Simon Middleton (York Postal Harriers) 1.28.53; 24th Sean Kelly (Scarborough AC) 1.29.43; 25th Sean Thompson (East Hull) 1.29.45; 26th Phillip Pell (unattached) 1.30.13; 27th James Godfrey (Barracuda Triathlon Club) 1.30.21; 28th Josh Taylor (Bridlington Road Runners) 1.30.38; 29th Rhona Marshall (Scarborough AC) 1.31.06; 30th Alex Patrickson 1.31.48.