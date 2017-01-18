Ref earns stripes in world of wrestling

It used to be a Saturday afternoon tradition - British wrestling on TV, with stars like Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.

The World of Sport brand made a comeback on our screens over Christmas with a Bridlington man in the middle of the action.

Steve Lynskey with American wrestling legend Hulk Hogan

Steve Lynskey was one of two referees in charge of the action in the two-hour programme, and he is hoping the viewing figures will allow him to do the job full-time.

“It has always been a love of mine, and British wrestling is really hot at the minute,” said Steve.

“I remember watching World of Sport at 4pm every Saturday. Fast forward 26 years and I was involved.

“A producer from ITV left a message for me on Twitter saying they were looking for a referee.

Steve Lynskey with Jim Ross

“They got in touch and asked about my background. It was such an honour.”

The former Headlands School pupil is now based in Chichester in West Sussex but his love of wrestling developed during his childhood days in Bridlington.

He told the Free Press: “I was born in Scunthorpe and my mum, who waas from Bridlington, used to take me to the Baths Hall to watch the wrestling all the time.

“My dad worked in the steelworks with one of the wrestlers Ray Robinson.

“Dad died when I was eight but Mum kept taking me .

“She remarried when I was 12 or 13 and we moved to Bridlington.

“Every Monday night in the summer, wrestling was on at the Spa.

“I would go down and I dreamed of getting into the ring and being a wrestler.

“I ended up helping to put the ring up and I spent the next year-and-a-half asking the wrestlers if I could have a go.

“Sometimes they agreed and I would end up getting thrown around a lot. When I was older, I tried it out but I wasn’t fantastic and then I broke my leg seriously

The bad injury ruined his hopes of becoming a wrestler, but becoming a referee has helped him to stay involved in the sport.

– continued on page 73