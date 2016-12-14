Proctor makes step up to Touring Cars

Teenage racer Senna Proctor will become the youngest manufacturer driver in the British Touring Car Championship’s history, after signing for the PMR Vauxhall team for 2017.

The 18-year-old has been headhunted by Power Maxed Racing, after a string of podium finishes in the past two years in the Ginetta Juniors and the highly competitive UK Clio Cup.

Proctor, who is from Rudston, said: “The realisation that I will be lining up on the BTCC grid has not sunk in yet, let alone that I will be racing for a manufacturer,” he said.

“For that manufacturer to be Vauxhall is almost too good to be true.

“I really cannot wait to get behind the wheel of the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra to perfect my craft in the top flight of British motor sport.

“This move has probably come a year earlier than planned, but when you are offered an opportunity like this then of course you don’t turn it down.

“It will be great to be competing against some of the best touring car drivers in the world.

“I am under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead and will approach it with the seriousness it deserves.

Proctor will be joined by a more experience team-mate for the season, with the races covered live on ITV4.

“I’m so excited to have Senna on board,” said Power Maxed Racing team principal Adam Weaver.

“He caught my attention back in 2015 in Ginetta Juniors. I was impressed by how he excelled against very tough competition, and it’s great to be helping him to realise both his dream and his potential of racing in the BTCC.

“It’s fantastic to once again be supporting and developing young talent, I think Senna will cope with the added pressure this drive brings as he seems to have a very old head on young shoulders.

“In Senna, I think we have signed a driver who we can build a long-term relationship with and turn into a future champion.”