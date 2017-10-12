Pro Jamie leaves Bridlington Golf Club to take up Dubai post

Bridlington Golf Club professional Jamie Coughlin is leaving his role on Friday to take up a new job in Dubai.

In a letter to the club members, Coughlin said: “Having worked in the professional shop for the past 12 years I am happy but sad to say I am moving on.

"Since starting my PGA degree back in 2013 I have always had the dream to further my career in the golf industry and now I have been given the opportunity I feel I have to take it.

“I have loved working at the club and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank those of you who have been so kind to me.

“Most importantly I would like to thank my boss Anthony Howarth, he has managed to put up with me and support me in life and with my golf.

“The opportunity I have been offered is to work as a custom fit technician in Dubai, UAE.

“I’ll be working at a golf superstore called Golf Station doing fittings on the only indoor Trackman facility in Dubai, and doing demo days at clubs like the Emirates and Dubai Creek and Golf Club.

“My last day is Friday and I will be flying out to Dubai over the weekend."

Coughlin will be in the Bridlington Golf Club bar on Friday evening, from 7pm, for a farewell drink if anyone would like to join him.