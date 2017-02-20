Priory trio find form to surprise Scarborough

Priory Two defeated Scarborough 7-5 in Division One of the Level Doubles format of Bridlington Badminton League.

Craig Cockerill, Jordan Exley and Phil Michulatis each scored doubles for fifth-placed Priory.

The High Fliers boys

Paul Webster was top scorer for Scarborough, who remain in thirdspot in the debut season in the Bridlington league.

Champions Priory One increased their lead at the top to a remarkable 45 points but they wre egiven a good game by High Fliers One.

Steve Mitchell claimed a brace for and Dave Bruce addeda single for Priory, but Carlo Verda and Jamie Fulton replied for the Fliers.

Acorn One are still the pace-setters in Division Two after their 11-3 win over Priory Four.

Steve Edwards and Sam Hoggard were unbeaten for Acorn, while Kevin Lidster and George Pugh scored for sixth-placed Priory.

Priory Three maintained the pressure on the leaders in Division Two as they overcame BBC Two 10-5, thanks to a magnificent hat-trick from Kate Manson and a double for Ady Cockerill.

Andy McKie, Richard Hanley and William Coates scored for BBC, but they could not arrest the alarming form which has seen their team slump down to fourth place.

High Fliers Five beat High Fliers Four 10-4 in a highly energetic, noisy, vibrant ad entertaining match in Division Four.

Lily Etherington scored a double, supported by Eva Blackman, Noah Thompson and Sam Davis claiming singles.

Lucy Parker and Ashton Dowson were unbeaten for the fifth team, aided by doubles for Lauren Anderson and Corey Tebbett.

High Fliers Four are just five points clear at the head of Division Four with just two games to play.

High Fliers Badminton Club

Players of the Week

Girls: Honey Bell

Boys: Eugene Gray

Under 10: Nathan Pilling

Under 11: Trinity Maplebeck

Under 12: Eve Dowson

Under 13: Theo Dowson

Under 14: Sam Davis

Under 15: Reid Nichol

Doubles

Girls: Lily Etherington/Eva Blackman

Boys: Jack Hidgson/Paul Anthony

Under 13: Lewis Dowson/Corey Tebbett

Under 14: Oliver Mortimer/Ashton Dowson

Ladies: Lucy Parker/Julie Pilling

Men’s: Richard Braden/Alan Hartford