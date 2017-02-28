Priory are champions again after beating BBC

Priory A retained their Division One title after defeating BBC A 16-5 in the Manchester format of the Bridlington Badminton League.

Kate Manson, Andrea Pickles and Dan Gration scored maximum points for the champions, but Stuart Sanders, Phil Toogood and Anne Coultas replied for BBC A.

Northcliffe A were impressive as they overcame Priory B 15-4, thanks to hat-tricks from Justine Beadnall, Wendy Goode and Lynne Cook.

Kurt Willis claimed a double for Priory, supported by Phil Michulitis and Jordan Exley scoring singles.

Northcliffe B seem certain to take the Division Two crown after they overwhelmed Northcliffe C 18-2.

Jill Smithson, Debbie Davis, Megan Sharp, Nigel Connell, Mark Pratley and Richard Robinson each returned maximum points.

BBC One are finishing the season strongly in the Level Doubles format, and they produced a powerful display to beat Northcliffe One 12-0 in Division One.

Stuart Sanders, Billy Torbett, Leo Yong and Phil Toogood ensured that they remain in second place, with Northcliffe in fourth.

Acorn One need just two points to claim the Division One title after they accounted for Priory Three 11-3.

Stacey Archer and Lucy Bannister were unbeaten, while Steve Edwards and Dave Barnard scored twice for Acorn. Kate Manson, Ana Cowie and Kurt Willis scored all of Priory’s points.

Northcliffe Four scraped home 8-7 against their fifth team in a very close Division Three match.

Megan Sharp was unbeaten for the fourths, but doubles from Margot Shaw, Philip Johnston and David Peacock ensured a tight finish.