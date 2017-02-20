Plenty of personal bests at Yorkshire Championships

Bridlington’s top young swimmers headed to the Yorkshire Championships over two weekends earlier this month.

To qualify for these, the members of Bridlington Swimming Club have to gain licensed entry time in their age category.

Bridlington swimmers at Ponds Forge

This is based on their age at the end of the year, so quite often swimmers are competing in an age group above.

These are all in a 50 metre pool, compared to the 25m pool they are used to at the East Riding Leisure centre in Bridlington, and they were up against opponents from all over the county.

The first weekend of competition took place at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds and saw Lewis Hebden qualifying for the 100m breaststroke gaining 10 th position overall with a time of 1.22.40 placing him in the finals.

The following weekend saw races take place at Ponds Forge International pool in Sheffield.

All their hard work in training in Bridlington paid off with every one of the swimmers achieving or equalling their personal best times.

Danielle Coverdale: 50m backstroke 35.94

Dru Hall: 50m butterfly 36.43, 50m freestyle 32.84

Matilda Hall: 50m breaststroke 40.92

Lewis Hebden: 50m breaststroke 37.42, 50m freestyle 28.82, 50m butterfly 33.25, 50m backstroke 36.00

Brooke Hughes: 50m backstroke 37.12

Katie Nicholson: 50m backstroke 36.49