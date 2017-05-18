Phill earns fourth spot at Beverley 10k

There was a phenomenal turnout of Bridlington Road Runners for the annual Beverley 10k.

Phill Taylor placed fourth in a blistering time of 33.39, with Danny Brunton next in 35.57 and Scott Hargreaves running well in 36.52, and this meant the men’s team were second overall.

Janet Potter was our first lady to finish and was second LV60 in a great time of 46.16. Bob Eyre had another great day, placing third M70.

Sandra Orlando and Linda Hall were also in the prizes, being second and third LV70.

It was the fifth of the CoH Champagne League races on Tuesday, near Lockington.

Brunton was fourth in a brilliant time of 20.55, with Scott Hargreaves seventh on 21.36.

Stuart Spooner and Dave Foster also had great runs completing the course, in 27.40 and 31.08 resepectively.

Sewerby Parkrun was won this week by an in-form Josh Taylor in a time of 18. 32.

Duncan Smart was next home in sixth place with Bill Pike taking seventh, Ashley Porter bagging 10th place.

Mark Woodley and Graham Lonsdale were not far off the pace on 13th and 14th place, the latter achieving a PB time of 22.05.

Heidi Baker was first Brid lady to finish in 25.10, with Kirsten Porter the first junior in 30.51.

Catherine Buckingham challenged herself on the York Parkrun and finished well in 45.29.

Patricia Bielby continues to run consistently and at her regular Huddersfield Parkrun this week finished well in 24.29.