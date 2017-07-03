‘Nowhere can beat Brid for volleyball’

More than 500 players will take to the sands of south beach this weekend for the 35th Bridlington Open Volleyball Championship.

Almost 100 teams from around the north of England will be involved over the two days, although previous years have seen players from Brazil, Japan, USA, Hungary, Poland and even Rwandan taking part.

Organisers believe Bridlington is the ideal setting for the sport and Dave Speers, director of the tournament, said: “Over the past 35 years, I have looked to find the ideal site and nowhere can beat Bridlington South Beach because of its ease of access, including the park and ride, two cafes and beach chalets available for hire right in front of the tournament.

“The support from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, South Cliff Caravan Park, Makis’s Leisure and local businesses, not to mention the view of the bay, brings teams back year-on-year to this tournament. Bridlington South is the best beach volleyball location on the east coast.”

Money raised over the weekend is used to support junior volleyball players in Yorkshire.

Cllr Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted to once again be hosting such a wonderful event.

“It goes to show there is no better coastal venue than Bridlington to provide beach and water based activities.

“With the variety of other events, it really highlights our commitment of bringing top-class sporting spectacles to the East Riding.”

Spectators can go along for free to watch the action on Saturday and Sunday.