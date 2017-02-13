Martongate through to North East finals again

Martongate School will represent the East Riding at the North East finals of the National In2 Hockey next month.

They booked their place in the next round after winning two of their three matches in the Humberside county round in Hull.

Deputy headteacher Di Levitt said: “I am very pleased as we only have one member from last years team and nine of them are new to the squad.

“For some, this is the first year they have played competitive matches and we do not have the competition that some of the other schools get.”

Their first game was against Nafferton Primary School.

Having been beaten by them in the first round, the team were up to make amends.

The balance of play was very even but a lapse in concentration allowed the Nafferton forwards through and gave Coby Scotter in goal no chance.

Nafferton were then on the front foot and took advantage scoring another two goals.

Martongate continued to play well and they were rewarded when Charlie De’ath scored resulting in a final score of 3-1

The next opposition were the hosts Hymers School.

The Bridlington team continued with the determination they had finished off with in the first match.

Martongate pressed Hymers into their defensive half of the pitch. But unfortunately they were not able to make the most of their chances.

In the second half they eventually got their reward with an unselfish pass by Toby Gee to allow De’ath to score with an unstoppable strike.

The third and final game of the evening was against Oldfleet Primary School. The team knew that they had to win this match to be safe in the knowledge that they would qualify for the next round.

The teamwork, communication and effort was rewarded with a 4-1 victory, a further three goals from Charlie De’ath and one from Harvey Asquith.

The squad was Harvey Asquith, Charlie De’ath, Mia Garnett, Toby Gee, Dalton Green, Joel Jewitt, Edward Pithers, Coby Scotter, Harvey Thompson and Owen Tolson.

The North East of England finals will be played on March 1.