Marshall back on track after horror crash

It is less than a year since Ashley Marshall feared he had broken his back after crashing at 100mph.

But he is back in the driving seat and his comeback will be complete when he lines up for the first round of the Ginetta GT5 Challenge at Oulton Park.

He will have one of Yorkshire’s most successful racers, Le Mans winner Guy Smith, helping him out for the 2017 season.

Marshall, who lives in Bempton, said: “I’m feeling extremely confident ahead of the season as I have some of the best drivers in the world working closely with me and every time I’m in the car I make huge improvements.

“We really feel that it’s only a matter of time before I’m fighting for wins and championships which is remarkable to say that this is still just my first full season of racing after I only completed half of last season.”

Marshall was left with head, neck and back injuries after crashing during practice at the Croft circuit last June.

He returned for the final race of 2016 but the majority of his campaign had been written off.

With Smith mentoring him for the new season, Marshall has high hopes.

He added: “He’s been a huge influence to me and has improved the way I am as a driver in general, both on and off track, after only a few months of working together.

“In his own career he’s won pretty everything you can possibly win within GT racing. He has also tested with Williams F1 Team, so I would love to emulate him with my own career.”

Marshall has been selected as one of eight up-and-coming drivers selected to be part of the MSA Academy.

He added: “We’ll be nurtured at the Porsche Human Performance Centre at Silverstone, to work on all areas required to be a world-class racing driver.”

He has received help local from the Palms Leisure Club to help improve his fitness following last year’s crash.

Anyone else interested in sponsoring him, can visit www.ashley-marshall.com.