“Let’s play darts”...stars return to The Spa

Top level darts returns to Bridlington this week, as it hosts two international competitions featuring up to 1,000 players.

The BDO British Open gets the action underway when it starts on Friday, and the prestigious Winmau World Masters follows on Monday.

Presenters Ray Stubbs and Bobby George were regulars at The Spa when the Winmau event was shown on BBC

Players and fans can enjoy a full week of darts action, and hotels and guest houses are expected to cash in on the return of one of darts big events.

The British Open is made up of a ‘fun’ Men’s and Women’s Blind Draw Pairs on Friday, followed by the main events of the weekend - the Men’s and Women’s Pairs on Saturday and Men’s and Women’s Singles on Sunday.

After that, the four-day Winmau World Masters Qualifying will attract players from across Europe and will be shown on Eurosport.

The four-day programme starts with the Winmau World Masters Qualifying on the Monday followed by stage matches on Tuesday and Wednesday culminating in the World Pro Qualifying on Thursday.

Crowds are expected to fill the Royal Hall to enjoy the action

Ian Flack, sales and marketing director at Winmau, said, “We couldn’t be happier with our return to Bridlington. The Spa is a truly iconic venue and the atmosphere is always very special.

“This year is the 44th staging of the oldest major darts tournament on the planet and we’ve no doubt it will provide some scintillating darts from the best in the BDO.”

Sue Williams, chair of the BDO, said, “The board are pleased to be returning to Bridlington Spa for the 44th Winmau World Masters.

“We are hoping for a record entry from around the globe as many players will already be attending the British Classic and British Open in Bridlington earlier the same week.”

Former champion Martin Adams on the oche in Bridlington

The Winmau event was a regular fixture in the Spa’s calendar but moved to Hull seven years ago.

Andrew Aldis, general manager of Bridlington Spa, said, “Bringing Winmau back to Bridlington has been the top ask when speaking to local accommodation providers in recent years and I’m delighted that we have been able to deliver.

“We have pledged our support to the event organisers and I am delighted that both the Bridlington Tourism Association and EY Events have stepped up to offer their assistance too.”

Bob Hillery, president of the Bridlington Tourism Association said, “Bridlington Tourism Association are extremely happy to be sponsoring Winmau and are so pleased that Bridlington Spa and EY Events have brought it back to the town.

“It was always an excellent event for the town as a whole; for shops, restaurants, pubs and accommodation providers so it’s great to see it come back.”

Cllr Richard Burton added: “It’s fantastic to be welcoming Winmau back to Bridlington. It’s a superb event which delivers key benefits for the town’s hotels, guesthouses and other tourism businesses; all vital components of the town’s economy.”