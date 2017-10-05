Last-gasp Mellonby kick snatches victory for Brid at Dinnington

Bridlington ended their winless run with a success on the road at Dinnington in North One East.

Brid took the trip knowing a win was vital after three narrow losses.

Dinnington had lost all four matches but would have been targeting this game for their first win.

Brid had the slope and wind against them in the first half and from the start James Thompson gathered well, while Ryan Nepia and Dan Robinson made ground, but Brid failed to clear and Dinnington’s full-back capitalised to score after only five minutes

Brid’s scrum was looking strong with Josh Thundercliffe and Nepia powerful in the tight and the loose, but a mixture of forced passes and sloppy play allowed Dinnington to clear their lines on numerous occasions.

Eventually, after Dinnington conceded several penalties for offsides, Robinson kicked to the corner and Brid scored from a driving maul, Stevie Mellonby converted to level at 7-7.

Gary Heeley took a fine kick-off and Dinnington transgressed again allowing Brid to clear, but when the pressure was mounting possession was lost.

Dinnington were awarded one of several dubious penalties at the scrum and kicked for the corner where they drove for the line before releasing the backs, who scored out wide to make it 14-7.

Brid started to put some phases together with Rich Girking and Jamie Martin making ground, Dinnington again came offside and Mellonby kicked the goal to make it 14-10.

Heeley again won the kick-off and Brid worked their way downfield. Gary Stevens attacked from a super backs move but lost the ball on the try line and the ref blew for half-time.

Dinnington were lucky to have 15 men still on the pitch with the amount of penalties they were conceding, but Brid had been their own worst enemy in the first half with the amount of ball they lost in the contact area.

Brid started well as Otis Floyd sniped well, but they were becoming predictable attacking to close to the ruck

After yet another scrum Brid were penalised and Dinnington made it 17-10.

After a minor fracas Girking and the Dinnington hooker were yellow-carded.

The line-out was a good source of possession with Thompson and Wiremu Cookson winning ample ball, but the breakdown was a major problem all game and Floyd was getting poor service, in turn this put Robinson under pressure and Brid playmakers were spending too much time forcing the play.

Brid gained some territory and from a quick ruck Nepia and Martin made ground before a fine pass from Floyd gave Heeley room to score a converted try, which levelled at 17-17.

Brid made ground and from some more quick ball Martin, Nepia and Thompson attacked and Floyd fed the backs and AJ Burrows scored wide out. Mellonby converted well from the touchline 24-17.

Dinnington came back strongly and kicked deep, Brid lost the line-out and the home stand-off reached well and scored near the posts.

Soon after, sub Callum Cappleman was alleged to have stamped in a ruck and was yellow-carded.

With time running out Brid laid siege to Dinnington’s line.

One last-ditch attack saw Floyd, Girking and Thompson run hard. Martin carried it on and eventually the ref gave Brid a penalty, which Mellonby slotted over for 27-24.