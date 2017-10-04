Last call for Bridlington Half Marathon runners

More than 400 people have already signed up for Bridlington’s annual half marathon.

The race takes place on Sunday October 15 and runners have until Monday to register, with organisers hoping many more will enter in the last few days.

The half-marathon HQ will be set up in East Riding Leisure Bridlington on race day, and there will be an enquiry desk in the foyer from 8.15am.

The start gun goes off at 10am and the course takes the field out to Sewerby, Flamborough and Bempton, before returning to Bridlington with the final mile along the seafront.

Last year’s winner was Steve Bateson, of East Hull Harriers.

There will also be the popular one-mile fun run along the promenade, suitable for all ages, which sets off at 10.15am and entries for that will be taken on the day.