Larkham wins club’s latest national title

Rolson Larkham became Bridlington ABC’s latest national champion - their seventh in seven years.

The 15-year-old became Junior Novice National Champion when he beat James Eaglesfield on Sunday.

“It’s given everyone a lift, the club is buzzing,” said head coach Damien Grant.

The novice championships are for youngsters who have had fewer than 10 contests.

Larkham, whose brother Robert also boxes for the Bridlington club, was entered into the under 42kg category and found himself up against an opponent from Billericay in Essex in the final.

“The first round was a close one,” said Grant, who was ringside for the final in Grantham.

“It could have gone either way. But Rolson caught his opponent at the start of the second round and it really seemed to affect him and take a bit out of him.

“Rolson got better and better as he went on.

“He boxed well and I felt he was a comfortable winner.”

The Bridlington club’s outstanding record of producing champions began in 2010 when George Horner, who went on to turn professional, won the title Larkham picked up at the weekend.

In 2012, Keir Herrgesell and Zac Stabler both became Schoolboy National Champions at their respective weights, and Stabler was in Larkham’s corner for the final in Grantham.

“Zac has done a lot of work with Rolson and they connect well together,” added Grant.

Bridlington’s winning run continued in 2014 when James Precious became a national schoolboy champion.

Charlotte Jarvis was CYP national champion last year and Emily Asquith won the schoolgirl national championships earlier this year.

The club has also seen several boxers beaten in the final of national events in the past seven years.

“It’s a brilliant record for our club and one we are very proud of,” said Grant.

More Bridlington boxers will be entered into the early rounds of other national competitions in the next few weeks as the club looks to extend its remarkable run.