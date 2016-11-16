Knockout blow for our Olympic legacy

A £150,000 sports area, which was supposed to inspire Bridlington people to be more active after the London Olympics, is being pulled down this week.

The adiZone on Sewerby Heads was opened six years ago by Hull boxer Luke Campbell, who went on to a gold medal in the ring in 2012.

The AdiZone sports gym is being taken down this week

But the equipment has been vandalised and the area has been blighted by anti-social behaviour.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesman said: “The adiZone, a multi-sport facility, was installed at Sewerby Heads in 2010 to help encourage people to take part in sport and physical activity to create a legacy for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Anti-social behaviour has continued to rise with increasing vandalism to the safety surfacing and the equipment which is now mostly unusable and unsafe.

“As a result the area has lost popularity with families and older people, and there is little legitimate use of the adiZone.”

The outdoor gym was provided by sports company Adidas, who were one of the key sponsors of the London Olympics, and was paid for through the council’s commuted sums scheme.

Equipment included a basketball and football area, climbing wall, tennis wall and a freestyle area for aerobics, dance and martial arts – all of which were supposed to be available for members of the public to use free of charge, 365 days a year.

But the council said the facility has deteriorated so badly that it is not worth keeping it open.

The spokesman added: “The site now poses a significant safety risk for the local community, despite numerous attempts to rectify the situation by a range of partners such as East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the local Police Community Safety Officers.

“The cost of repairing the damage and replacing the equipment is not viable and our only cost effective option is to remove the adiZone.

“The adiZone will be removed during the week beginning 14 November and as part of the process the ground will be returned to grass.

“In due course we will install some football goals on the adjacent field for informal football use.”