Karyn goes extra miles for charities

Endurance runner Karyn Hoggard has handed over the proceeds from a gruelling 55-mile run.

Karyn, a member of Bridlington Road Runners, took on the Hardmoors 55 challenge to raise money for the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust,and the Huntingtons Disease Association.

She raised £2,800 for the two organisations, after completing the route from Helmsley to Guisborough in 12 hours and 41 minutes, placing her in the top 200.

Karyn is pictured at Carnaby with Ben Beasley, whose family have been affected by Huntingtons Disease.