Jordan quickest at weekly Parkrun

A crisp, bright morning greeted members of Bridlington Road Runners at Saturday’s Sewerby Parkrun.

The still start helped club members to achieve some fantastic times.

Nick Jordan was fourth overall in 19:21, being pushed all the way by Josh Taylor who was sixth in 19:36 with Duncan Smart next to finish in 20:02.

Junior Cameron Sissons had another good run finishing in 25:20 as did Kirsten Porter who finished the 5km course in 33:32.

The club’s first lady to finish was Dominique Webster in 27:55.

Patricia Bielby completed the Huddersfield Parkrun, finishing in 139th place in a good time of 24:48.

On a very wet and windy Sunday morning, David and Debbie Duffill completed the Old Deer Richmond 10k in London.

This was a multi-terrain event, which was extremely muddy underfoot in places, and took runners through the iconic Richmond Park, Kew Gardens and along the towpath of the River Thames.

Debbie finished in 1:12:32 and David in 1:15:55.

Closer to home, the club also held its annual Constable Handicap race in difficult conditions.

The fastest male over the course, which starts on the Promenade and goes through Danes Dyke, and back past the Links Golf course, was Scott Hargreaves in 39:30

Fastest lady was Sarah Wood in 48:39.

However, when the handicapping system was applied the winners were Caroline Strathearn and Tim Puleston.