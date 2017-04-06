Jetlag and blisters - Mike’s huge test

Is there anything tougher than trying to complete a 110-mile ultra-marathon? Yes, doing it when you are suffering from jetlag.

Mike Hall is currently working in Myanmar in Asia for a month, but as soon as he lands back in the UK, he will be tackling the gruelling Hardmoors route.

It is to raise money for the National Autistic Society and Bridlington Swimming Club.

Mike said: “Bridlington Swimming Club moved into the new pool just under a year ago. However, the new facilities are provided at an increased rate to the club’s members.

“We therefore have an increased need to raise funds for new equipment, the training of coaches and support staff and the development of a hardship fund for families unable to meet the cost of supporting the development of their children’s swimming.

“The National Autistic Society is the leading UK charity for people with autism, including Asperger syndrome, and their families. They provide information, support and pioneering services, and campaign for a better world for people with autism.”

The Hardmoors ultra-marathon involves running 110 miles in under 36 hours and starts in Filey, heading to Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby, Saltburn and across the North York Moors to the finish line at Helmsley.

“My main concerns is obviously fatigue but also blisters,” admitted Mike.

To sponsor him, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mike-hall-3.