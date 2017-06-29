Jamie Martin takes over as Bridlington RUFC skipper

Jamie Martin has been named as the new Bridlington RUFC skipper, the centre replacing Ryan Girking in the role at the Dukes Park club.

Girking has been captain for the past three campaigns, including leading the side to their Yorkshire One and Yorkshire Shield successes last season.

Bridlington RUFC head coach Paul Cook said: “Jamie was named as our player of the season in 2016/17 and is a very well-respected player.

“He is also a very strong character, who his teammates look up to.

“Jamie was vice-captain last season and has great leadership qualities so it was an easy decision to make him captain after Ryan Girking made his decision to step down from the role.

“Ryan has done a very good job for us over the past three seasons, and he still wants to carry on playing in the first-team.”

The first-team, who will be playing in the North One East league next season, start training on Thursday July 6, 6.45pm start.

Cook is looking forward to the challenge of Bridlington playing at a higher level this season.

Brid won the Yorkshire One title and now move up to North One East for the 2017-18 season.

He said: “We have played a few sides from this league in cups or friendlies over the past year or so and we have done well.

“There is a great spirit at the club.

“We have worked very hard to get the right balance between attack and defence, and finished third in the league in the 2015-16 season and then won the double last year.

“We have a good group of players, though the club will also be looking to strengthen that with three or four new signings through the summer.”