Indoor coaching for future stars

Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club is building upon the successful indoor tennis coaching which took place at Leisure World in the autumn.

The coaching team this term is even stronger than last term, and the sessions are currently aimed at slightly older children, from school years three to six.

Club president Dr Anthony Clarke said: “The response to the indoor sessions, which are running until the outdoor tennis season restarts in the spring, has been fantastic, with about 20 boys and girls booked in to the 10-week coaching block.

“The club is delighted to have the skill, ability and enthusiasm of volunteer coaches to coach tennis all year round and the progress of the children has been remarkable.

“Some of the children had never hit a tennis ball before but with some practical coaching and some fun ball drills they are already showing great promise.

“Many club members are now giving of their own time to assist with coaching and this has allowed more one to one support of the children, resulting in

faster progress.”

This year, the junior section of Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club intends to enter two teams into the Driffield Junior League, run some inter-school tennis sessions and will be offering another summer coaching school.

The aim is to expose as many children as possible to a sport which enhances children’s physical, emotional and social development.

For further details, contact bridtennis@live.co.uk