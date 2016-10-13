Hundreds ready to tackle half-marathon

Hundreds of runners will take on the annual Bridlington Half Marathon on Sunday.

Last year’s race was won by Leicestershire teacher Matt Adcock, who beat local favourite Phill Taylor into second.

2015 winner Matt Adcock

Bridlington Road Runners organise the race and they are able to use the new East Riding Leisure Bridlington as their HQ this year.

Entries for the half-marathon closed on Monday but you can still sign up for the one-mile seafront fun run on the day.

The main event starts at 10am with the fun run setting off a quarter-of-an-hour later, when the half-marathon field has set off.